14-year-old girl shot by police remembered at LA funeral

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family, friends, civil rights activists and community members memorialized a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in a clothing store dressing room when Los Angeles police fired at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall. The body of Valentina Orellana-Peralta was displayed in an open casket next to a large photo of the girl during Monday’s funeral at City of Refuge church. Orellana-Peralta was remembered as a happy teen with many friends who loved sports and excelled in school. Attorney Benjamin Crump is representing the girl’s family. He led mourners in a chant of “Valentina is innocent!”