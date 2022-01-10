Avalanche in Colorado mountains kills 2 showshoers and dog

ALMA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two people who were snowshoeing over the weekend in Colorado’s mountains were killed in an avalanche. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says their bodies and the body of their dog were found buried in avalanche debris near Hoosier Pass in central Colorado by searchers using an avalanche rescue dog. The search started after the snowshoers failed to return from their outing on Saturday. The avalanche was the second fatal slide in Colorado this winter. A backcountry skier was killed Christmas Eve in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in north-central Colorado.