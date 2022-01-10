Brrr! Some schools close as extreme cold grips US Northeast

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Northeast is girding for extreme cold that was expected to reach a wind chill value of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit in some northern areas and closed some schools elsewhere. The largest public school district in Massachusetts announced Monday that schools will not open Tuesday because of expected extremely cold temperatures. Low temperatures below zero, not including the wind chill, are also expected in Burlington, Vermont, and Concord, New Hampshire. Forecasters said Providence, Rhode Island, should expect a wind chill value of as low as minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. And New York City also is in for subzero temperatures when wind chill is factored in.