Doctors race to save lives after NYC fire that killed 17

By DAVID PORTER, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors are racing to save the lives of people who were knocked out or trapped in their apartments by a fire that sent smoke billowing through a New York City high-rise. Seventeen people, including eight children, died Sunday in the blaze in the Bronx. Dozens of people were in the hospital Monday, and as many as 13 were in critical condition. The fire is already the city’s deadliest in three decades. Investigators determined that a malfunctioning electric space heater was to blame. The flames damaged only a small part of the 19-story building, but smoke poured through an open door and turned stairwells into dark, ash-choked horrors.