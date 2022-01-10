Florida US House election: Democrats have huge advantage

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrats have a huge advantage as South Florida voters look to fill a U.S. House seat that’s been vacant since April. A special election in the 20th Congressional District on Tuesday pits Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick against Republican Jason Mariner. Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 5-1 ratio in the district, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. In early voting, Democrats have already cast nearly six times as many ballots as Republicans. The winner will replace Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died of pancreatic cancer last April. Cherfilus-McCormick won her primary last November by a mere five votes in an 11-candidate race.