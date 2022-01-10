Former Israeli PMs face off in court in defamation lawsuit

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two former Israeli prime ministers have faced off in a Tel Aviv courtroom as Benjamin Netanyahu’s defamation suit against Ehud Olmert gets underway. Netanyahu, his wife and son opened their case against Olmert, Netanyahu’s predecessor as prime minister. Olmert sat across the largely empty courtroom and showed no signs of remorse, repeating his assertion that the Netanyahu family exhibited “crazy behavior” last year. The Netanyahus are seeking some $270,000 in damages. Olmert preceded Netanyahu as premier but resigned in 2008 before he was formally indicted and later sent to prison on corruption charges. Netanyahu is separately on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, but denies any wrongdoing.