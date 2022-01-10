In Iran, Taliban hold talks with anti-Taliban Afghan group

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban say they have held talks with senior leaders of an anti-Taliban alliance, a meeting that took place over the weekend in neighboring Iran. The Taliban-appointed foreign minister of Afghanistan released a short video on Monday saying the alliance leaders were told they could return to Afghanistan and promised their safety would be guaranteed. The alliance is led by the son of slain anti-Taliban fighter Ahmed Shah Massoud. It’s called the National Resistance Front. The group coalesced after the Taliban swept into Kabul in August as the Afghan government fled and the Afghan forces offered little or no resistance.