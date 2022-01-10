Italy targets the unvaccinated with new virus restrictions

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy is targeting the unvaccinated with a host of new coronavirus restrictions. As of Monday, proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access public transport, cafes, hotels, gyms and other popular venues. The new “super” health pass requirement eliminates the ability to access services with just a negative test. It comes as most Italians have returned to work and school after the holidays and as new COVID-19 infections are soaring past 100,000 per day. The Italian government has responded to the wave of omicron-fueled infections by encouraging vaccine holdouts to get their jabs or be increasingly shut out of recreational and even essential activities, such as taking public transit to work.