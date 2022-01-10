King’s daughter slams ‘false narratives’ under race theory

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter is pushing for federal voting rights legislation and has slammed “false narratives under the banner of critical race theory.” Rev. Bernice King said Monday that there is an urgent need for voting legislation, and that it is crucial to the world that the U.S. stands as a democratic nation. Her remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit Tuesday to Georgia by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about voting rights. King spoke at an event at The King Center in Atlanta to announce eight days of programming for the upcoming holiday in honor of her father.