Macron talks security in stronghold of France election rival

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

NICE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to the French Mediterranean coast to talk about internal security. Macron has yet to officially confirm he is running for a second term in the election this spring, but his visit to the French Rivera city of Nice had campaign overtones in a stronghold of Valérie Pécresse, a conservative who is seen by many as his most significant challenger. In 2016, an extremist drove a cargo truck into Bastille Day crowds in Nice, killing 86 people and injuring hundreds more.