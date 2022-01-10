Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:03 AM

Macron talks up security in French conservative stronghold

By BARBARA SURK
Associated Press

NICE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has traveled to the country’s Mediterranean coast to talk about internal security. Macron has yet to officially confirm that he is running for a second term in France’s presidential election on April 10. But his visit Monday to the French Rivera city of Nice had campaign overtones in a stronghold of his conservative rivals, including Valérie Pécresse of the Republicans party, who is seen by many as Macron’s most significant challenger. In 2016, an extremist drove a cargo truck into a Bastille Day crowd in Nice, killing 86 people and injuring hundreds. Macron on Monday cited the need to curb gang violence, domestic violence, drug trafficking and sexual violence. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content