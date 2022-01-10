Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:55 PM

Mexican president announces he has COVID-19 for 2nd time

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has announced he has come down with COVID-19 a second time, as coronavirus infections spike in Mexico and virus tests become scarce. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wote Monday that he tested positive, after he sounded hoarse at a morning news briefing. Earlier in the day, the president told Mexicans to just assume they have COVID-19 if they have symptoms. The number of confirmed virus infections spiked 186% last week. López Obrador said Monday the omicron variant of the virus is “a little COVID,” arguing that hospitalizations and deaths have not increased at the same rate as infections.   

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content