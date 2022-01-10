Mexican president announces he has COVID-19 for 2nd time

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has announced he has come down with COVID-19 a second time, as coronavirus infections spike in Mexico and virus tests become scarce. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wote Monday that he tested positive, after he sounded hoarse at a morning news briefing. Earlier in the day, the president told Mexicans to just assume they have COVID-19 if they have symptoms. The number of confirmed virus infections spiked 186% last week. López Obrador said Monday the omicron variant of the virus is “a little COVID,” arguing that hospitalizations and deaths have not increased at the same rate as infections.