No progress seen after Russia-US talks over Ukraine tensions

By MATTHEW LEE and KONSTANTIN MANENKOV

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Russia and the U.S. remained far apart after talks aimed at defusing tensions over Ukraine, with Moscow insisting on guarantees to halt NATO’s eastward expansion and even roll back the military alliance’s deployments in Eastern Europe, and Washington firmly rejecting the demands as a nonstarter. With both sides dug in on their positions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said “no progress” was made on the central demand to halt NATO expansion, although he insisted: “We have no intention to invade Ukraine.” He spoke after 5 1/2 hours of talks with his U.S. counterpart, Wendy Sherman. It’s part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine.