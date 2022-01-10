Ortega sworn in for 4th straight term as Nicaragua’s leader

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega has been sworn in for a fourth consecutive term following elections considered rigged and on a day marked by sanctions from the United States and European Union against members of his government. Alongside him was first lady Rosario Murillo, sworn in Monday for her second term as his vice president. Ortega said that “we are going to continue fighting to defend the people so they have healthcare, education and housing.” He spoke in the capital’s Revolution Plaza filled with the waving flags of his party. Ortega and Murillo oversaw the jailing of opposition leaders, including seven potential challengers for the presidency, months before the November election.