Pilot rescued from wreckage in LA moments before train hits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police body-camera video shows a harrowing rescue in California, where a small plane crashed on railroad tracks shortly after takeoff from a suburban Los Angeles airfield. The Cessna crashed Sunday afternoon just blocks from a police station. Four officers disentangled the bloodied pilot from the cockpit and dragged him away moments before a commuter rain barreled through and smashed the plane to pieces. A police sergeant says he requested for trains to be stopped, but there may not have been enough time. Paramedics took the pilot to a hospital for treatment of injuries. No other injuries were reported.