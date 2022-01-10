Polish senator sues party leader over surveillance remarks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish opposition senator whose phone was hacked with advanced spyware has filed a civil suit against Poland’s ruling party leader. The senator is suing the official, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, for slander over comments suggesting he was placed under surveillance in connection to wrongdoing. Hours after the news was reported about the lawsuit, Polish prosecutors informed the senator’s father, who is a city mayor, that he was under investigation as a suspect. The mayor says he was not even told what the case was about. Both father and son insist that they have done nothing wrong, and accuse the authorities of trying to cast suspicion on them to justify the use of spyware against political opponents.