Sorrow, grief shatter Bronx community after deadly fire

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, ROBERT BUMSTED and NOREEN NASIR

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Sorrow is welling across a Bronx community Monday, a day after a fire and choking smoke engulfed a high-rise apartment complex and killed 17 people, eight of them children. As survivors recall the frantic moments of their escape, bereft family and friends of those who perished are reeling in shock, disbelief and pain. Prayers were planned Monday for the victims, as friends, neighbors and strangers sought to console the grieving.