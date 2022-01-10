Stocks end modestly lower after recouping most of early loss

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street Monday after recouping much of an early slide. Technology stocks bounced back after leading the market lower in the morning. Losses for industrial companies and banks were partly offset by gains in health care companies. The S&P 500 ended down 0.1%, erasing most of an earlier loss of just over 2%. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, closed up less than 0.1%. It was down 2.7% earlier. Bond yields mostly rose as investors anticipate moves by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Energy prices fell.