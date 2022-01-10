Technology sector leads stocks lower again on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday and bond yields continued rising as investors anticipate moves by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.3%. Technology stocks led the slide. Take-Two Interactive, maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games, plunged after announcing a deal to buy Zynga, maker of “Words With Friends” and “Farmville.” The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.80%. Utilities and other sectors considered less risky held up better than most of the market.