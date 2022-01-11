A glance, then grim truth for brother of Bronx fire victim

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who helped take people to the hospital after a deadly New York City fire nearly overlooked his own brother in the aftermath of the blaze. Yusupha Jawara rushed to the scene Sunday in the Bronx. At the hospital, he saw a familiar man on a gurney, but the man’s face was partially obscured by a mask. Jawara assumed that his brother was safe on the 18th floor, far from the fire. But as the day wore on, his concerns grew. Neither his brother nor his sister-in-law were answering the phone. Only later did he realize that the man on the stretcher was his brother Hagi. Both Hagi and his wife, Isatou, died in the smoke-filled building.