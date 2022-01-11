Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, COLLEEN LONG and JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden is challenging senators to “stand against voter suppression,” urging them to change Senate rules in order to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes. Biden, who has been criticized by some in his own party for the Senate’s inaction, declared in a speech in Atlanta that “I’m tired of being quiet” — pounding his fist for emphasis. Two voting-rights bills are currently stalled, and Biden hopes a change in Senate rules could at least free them for votes.