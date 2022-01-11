Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, COLLEEN LONG and JEFF AMY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing the Senate’s filibuster rules to allow action on voting rights legislation. Biden is calling it a moment for the nation to choose “democracy over autocracy.” But some civil rights activists say they’re more interested in action than speeches and plan to stay away from Tuesday’s speech in Atlanta. A White House official who previewed the speech says Biden will voice support for changing the Senate filibuster rules to ensure the right to vote is defended. That’s a strategy Democrats have been looking to the president to embrace.