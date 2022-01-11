Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, COLLEEN LONG and JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it’s time to choose “democracy over autocracy.” But some civil rights groups won’t be there, in protest of what they say is administration inaction. A White House official who previewed the speech says Biden will voice support for changing the Senate filibuster rules to ensure the right to vote is defended. That’s a strategy Democrats have been looking to the president to embrace. Republicans have outright rejected the Democrats’ voting rights legislation.