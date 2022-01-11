Candidacy challenge process for NC Rep. Cawthorn delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A formal challenge of North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s qualifications to run for Congress has been delayed while redistricting litigation is pending. The challenge was filed by a group of voters over Cawthorn’s involvement in the Washington rally last January that preceded the Capitol riot. Three trial judges granted on Tuesday a motion from the State Board of Elections to postpone this and other candidacy challenges for now to avoid possible redos if redistricting lawsuits result in new boundary lines. Cawthorn is running in the newly created 13th District. Challengers said the first-term Republican can’t run because he fails to comply with a portion of the 14th Amendment.