Christmas tree behind fire that killed 12, officials confirm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators of a Philadelphia rowhouse fire that killed 12 family members say they are left with the words of “a traumatized 5-year-old child” as they piece together how a lighter ignited a nearby Christmas tree. Commissioner Adam Thiel hesitated to point blame at a news conference Tuesday but said the boy was the only person on that floor. A search warrant earlier showed the boy told several people he was playing with the lighter when the tree caught fire. Thiel says none of the six smoke alarms inside the two-story unit were working. Family members say the fire Wednesday killed three sisters and nine of their children.