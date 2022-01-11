Croatia police present drug seizures in Adriatic Sea port

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police on Tuesday displayed hundreds of pounds of drugs they say were seized in two separate operations last year in a southern Adriatic Sea port close to the famous resort of Dubrovnik. The discovery last October in the port of Ploce of nearly 220 kilograms (482 pounds) of heroin was the biggest ever in Croatia, police said. The heroin was hidden in metal packages found in cargo container. In November, divers found 61 kilograms (136 pounds) of cocaine in a metal container attached to the bottom of another ship from South America.