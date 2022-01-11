Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick to fill Florida US House seat

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick will fill Florida’s vacant U.S. House seat. Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Republican Jason Mariner during a special election Tuesday. She’ll replace Democrat Alcee Hastings, who was the longest-serving member of the Florida delegation before he died in April of pancreatic cancer. Cherfilus-McCormick’s election boosts Democrats’ slim majority in the House to 222-212. Cherfilus-McCormick will have to compete in another primary in August if she wants a shot at a full term.