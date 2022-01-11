Grand Ole Opry under fire for Morgan Wallen performance

By KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Grand Ole Opry, country music’s most historic and storied stage, is getting heavy criticism for an appearance by troubled country star Morgan Wallen. Wallen’s surprise performance has given many the impression that the institution has given the star its blessing and a path to reconciliation after he was caught on camera last year using a racial slur. Performers are weighing in on how the Opry’s decision could have troubling consequences for artists of color in country music. Holly G, creator of the Black Opry, says the promises for change and more racial equity by the Opry rings empty when no meaningful change has occurred.