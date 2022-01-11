Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; no serious injuries

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a medical helicopter has crashed in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, with four people on board including an infant all expected to survive. Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said at a press conference Tuesday that rescue crews rushed to the crash near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood at about 1 p.m. and helped pull the pilot, two crew members and infant patient from the aircraft. None of them sustained life-threatening injuries. The infant patient has been taken to a hospital.