Indigenous news outlets, nonprofits drive deeper coverage

By KATIE OYAN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Native American communities have seen more robust news coverage in recent years, in part because of an increase in Indigenous affairs reporting positions at U.S. newsrooms and support from foundations. A Media Impact Funders report found journalism-focused philanthropy quadrupled from 2009 to 2019. An increasingly diverse population and renewed focus on social injustice also have commanded greater media attention. Nonprofit news organizations are among those leading the way. National service program Report for America, for example, is helping fund temporary Indigenous affairs reporting positions at 10 U.S. newsrooms. The Native American Journalists Association says more such positions are needed, and media organizations need more Native American journalists in leadership roles.