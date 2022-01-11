Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aide, 2 GOP strategists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is demanding records and testimony from a former White House aide they say helped draft former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, along with two others it says were in communication with people close to Trump. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson is the Democratic chairman of the panel. He says he issued subpoenas Tuesday to Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, strategists who advised Donald Trump Jr., and also has subpoenaed Ross Worthington, a former White House official who the committee says helped draft the speech Trump gave at the rally directly preceding the attack.