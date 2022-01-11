Judge in federal trial in Floyd death urges quick proceeding

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The judge handling the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is urging attorneys to “move the case along” to reduce chances that the proceeding will be disrupted by COVID-19. Jury selection starts Jan. 20 for Tou Thao, J. Kueng and Thomas Lane on allegations that they deprived Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority. At a pretrial hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson told attorneys he’s worried about COVID-19 disrupting the proceedings. He also issued rulings that set some restrictions on testimony by some witnesses, and urged attorneys to help him get the case tried as quickly as practical.