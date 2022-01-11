Kremlin: Not much optimism after Russia-US talks on Ukraine

By DASHA LITVINOVA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says the security talks with the U.S. over tensions in Ukraine have given little reason for optimism, adding that Russia would wait for the outcome of other meetings this week before deciding whether it’s worth to continue negotiations. The leader of the U.S. delegation at Monday’s talks briefed allies in Brussels about the session and stressed the security crisis was “caused by Russia” and its troop buildup near Ukraine. At the Geneva talks, Moscow insisted on guarantees to halt NATO’s eastward expansion and even roll back the military alliance’s deployments in Eastern Europe, while Washington firmly rejected the demands as a nonstarter.