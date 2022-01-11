Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:41 AM

Medical helicopter crashes in suburban Philadelphia

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A medical helicopter has crashed in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia. There was no initial word on injuries in Tuesday’s crash. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter. Aerial television news footage showed helicopter wreckage on the ground near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood. No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content