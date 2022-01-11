N Korea fires possible missile into sea amid stalled talks

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and Japan say North Korea has fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea. Tuesday’s launch comes as North Korea continues to demonstrate its military might during a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea likely fired a single ballistic missile from an inland area to its eastern sea. Japan’s Defense Ministry said the suspected ballistic missile landed outside the country’s exclusive economic zone. North Korea didn’t immediately comment on the test.