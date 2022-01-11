New charges filed against Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother

KATHY McCORMACK

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a welfare fraud charge against the stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl and replaced it with other charges including theft. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday the changes are based on updated records from the state about Kayla Montgomery. She pleaded not guilty last week to obtaining food stamps during a time Harmony Montgomery wasn’t living with Kayla and the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery. He has pleaded not guilty to counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody. Harmony vanished in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year.