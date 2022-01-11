Pig heart recipient continues to recover from transplant

BALTIMORE (AP) — The man who received the first pig heart transplant is continuing to recover from the experimental surgery. David Bennett on Tuesday was taken off the heart-lung machine that had been supporting his new heart. A spokeswoman for the University of Maryland School of Medicine said his recovery is “still day to day and will be for the next few weeks.” The 57-year-old Bennett got the highly experimental transplant last Friday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Doctors gave him the genetically modified pig heart as a last-ditch effort to save his life. He was too sick to get a human heart transplant.