Poland hits sad milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has become the latest European nation to reach the milestone of 100,000 deaths related to coronavirus. Nearly a quarter of those deaths — some 24,000 — have occurred in the most recent wave of infection that began in October, a period in which vaccines were widely available in the European Union nation. Poland’s health minister on Tuesday reported 493 more COVID-19 deaths. Poland now joins Russia, the U.K., Italy, France and Germany as European nations that have recorded over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths. Poland has struggled through the pandemic with a health care sector strapped by limited funding and lower vaccination rates than countries in Western Europe.