Rescuers resume search at collapsed building site in SKorea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescuers have resumed their search for six missing construction workers believed to be trapped at a collapsed construction site in the southern city of Gwangju. About 10 vehicles were destroyed and dozens of nearby households and shops were forced to evacuate Tuesday afternoon following the partial collapse of a high-rise apartment building that had been under construction in the city’s Hwajeongdong district. The incident left a heap of debris spilling across nearby streets. Emergency workers rescued three laborers, including two who had been trapped in a shipping container pounded by rubble, but their operations were halted hours later over concerns that the structure could further crumble.