Taliban free popular Afghan professor critical of government

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A family member says the Taliban have released a popular university professor and outspoken critic of successive Afghan governments who was arrested over the weekend. Faizullah Jalal’s daughter says Tuesday her father was freed from Taliban custody. The group had accused him of “nonsense remarks on social media, which were provoking people against the government and playing with people’s dignity.” Jalal had been detained Sunday by the Taliban’s intelligence arm. After Jalal’s detention, he received an outpouring of support on social media, with many users posting Jalal’s photos. A small group of women protested in Kabul, demanding his release.