UK’s Johnson accused of breaking lockdown with garden party

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a wave of public and political outrage over allegations that he and his staff flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by holding a garden party in 2020 while Britons were barred by law from meeting up with more than one person outside their households. Opposition politicians called for a police investigation after broadcaster ITV published a leaked email invitation to “socially distanced drinks” in the garden of the prime minister’s Downing Street office and residence. The event was scheduled for May 20, 2020. That day the government held a televised news conference to remind people that group gatherings were banned indoors and out. A senior civil servant will investigate the claims. Johnson has insisted he personally broke no rules.