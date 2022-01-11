US stocks are off to another weak start, led lower by tech

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to another weak start Tuesday as traders try to calibrate how markets and the economy will handle the higher interest rates that are likely on the way from the Federal Reserve this year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%. The index is coming off five straight losses and hasn’t had a winning day since the very first trading day of the year. Technology stocks were again the biggest weight on the market, and the Nasdaq was down 0.2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 1.77%. Bond yields have risen sharply since the beginning of the year.