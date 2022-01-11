US stocks slip as Wall Street foresees higher interest rates

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders try to calibrate how markets and the economy will handle the higher interest rates that are likely on the way from the Federal Reserve this year. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%. The index is coming off five straight losses and hasn’t had a winning day since the very first trading day of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 1.77%. Bond yields have risen sharply since the beginning of the year.