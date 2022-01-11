Vets in Poland hope antibiotics will save brown bear cub

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A veterinarian says that a brown bear cub found exhausted in snowy woods in southeastern Poland has been diagnosed with a disease that will be treated with antibiotics. In a good sign, the young male bear named Ada was eating his meals Tuesday, after he was given medication and put in a warm hut. The veterinarians have diagnosed Ada with anaplasmosis, a dangerous diseases that affected his lungs and probably was behind some neurological symptoms like shaking of the head. The bear born in the spring of 2021 was spotted by a forester on Monday wobbling alone near a creek. There were wolf tracks nearby and some blood spots, and no sign of his mother. Brown bears are rare in Poland and are strictly protected, numbering no more than some 100 animals.