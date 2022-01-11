Vets in Poland working to save brown bear cub

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A veterinarian says that a young brown bear found exhausted in snowy woods in southeastern Poland is improving but remains in life-threatening condition. In a good sign, the young male bear named Ada had eaten two meals by Tuesday morning, after he was given medication and put in a warm hut. But some neurological symptoms persist. The male bear born in the spring of 2021 was spotted by a forester on Monday wobbling alone near a creek. There were wolf tracks nearby and some blood spots, and no sign of his mother. Brown bears are rare in Poland and are strictly protected, numbering no more than some 100 animals.