West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Republican governor’s office says Justice had a sudden onset of symptoms, then was administered a PCR test that was positive for the coronavirus. A test by a state laboratory confirmed the initial result and an additional test was being administered Tuesday night. His office says Justice is experiencing moderate symptoms and is isolating at home. Justice is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot. He was scheduled to give his sixth State of the State address to the Legislature on Wednesday night. The address will now be delivered by written message to lawmakers to fulfill constitutional requirements.