Berlin Film Festival to take place despite pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin International Film Festival will take place next month despite rising virus numbers in Germany, especially in the German capital. The festival management said Wednesday that strict pandemic measures would be applied to the 72nd edition of one of the world’s most famous film festivals. Only people who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recently recovered from an infection will have access. In addition, daily rapid test and masks will be required for everyone attending. Movie theater attendance will be reduced to 50% capacity and all parties and receptions — usually an essential highlight of the festival — will be canceled.