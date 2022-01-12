Car bomb hits outside Mogadishu airport in Somalia; 8 killed

By HASSAN BARISE

Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A car bomb has exploded outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu. A local doctor says it has killed at least eight people and wounded nine others. Dr. Abdulkadir Adam with Medina hospital shared the toll with The Associated Press. Witnesses at the scene said a passing U.N. convoy appeared to be the target of Wednesday’s blast. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group that controls parts of Somalia claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was targeting “white officials” passing by. The group often carries out bombings at high-profile locations in the capital. But the U.N. mission says there were no U.N. personnel or contractors in the convoy.