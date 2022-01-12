Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’

SAN FRANCISCO

A group of more than 80 fact checking organizations is calling on YouTube to address rampant misinformation on its platform. In a letter to CEO Susan Wojcicki published Wednesday called the Google-owned platform one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide. They said YouTube’s efforts to address the issue have been insufficient. The fact checkers are all members of the International Fact Checking Network and include Rappler in the Philippines, Africa Check, Science Feedback in France and dozens of others. They said YouTube wrongly frames discussions about disinformation as a false dichotomy of deleting or not deleting content.