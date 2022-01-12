Families prepare to lay to rest victims lost in Bronx fire

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Calls to prayers are ringing out at a Bronx mosque Wednesday as a bereaved community prepares to bury its dead. There are 17 souls to lay to rest in the coming days with very little time to waste as families sought closure from a tragic fire that was the city’s most devastating in decades. Community leaders are expected to huddle Wednesday afternoon to plan funerals and decide if any of the dead will be repatriated. The vast majority of those who died had ties to Gambia.